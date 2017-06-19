OU community remembers Daniel Holland...

OU community remembers Daniel Holland after death in Berlin

Daniel Holland was many things to his friends and family: charismatic, wise, caring, inquisitive. The OU student died Sunday while swimming in the Spree River in Berlin, leaving a campus mourning in his wake.

