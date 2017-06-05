McKinney police invite residents to grab 'Coffee with the Cops' on June 14
The McKinney Police Department invites residents for casual conversation over a cup of coffee Wednesday, June 14. Coffee with the Cops will be held at Whataburger, 9053 W. University Dr., from 7:00-9:00 a.m. The goal of Coffee with the Cops is to break down barriers and provide a unique opportunity for officers to build relationships with community members in an informal, neutral space. All community members are invited to attend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.
