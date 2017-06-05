McKinney police invite residents to g...

McKinney police invite residents to grab 'Coffee with the Cops' on June 14

The McKinney Police Department invites residents for casual conversation over a cup of coffee Wednesday, June 14. Coffee with the Cops will be held at Whataburger, 9053 W. University Dr., from 7:00-9:00 a.m. The goal of Coffee with the Cops is to break down barriers and provide a unique opportunity for officers to build relationships with community members in an informal, neutral space. All community members are invited to attend.

