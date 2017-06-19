McKinney Performing Arts Center launc...

McKinney Performing Arts Center launches a 100-day fundraising campaign

Monday Jun 19

McKinney Performing Arts Center today announced a fundraising campaign called 100 Days, 100 Donations. MPAC, located at the former Collin County Courthouse in the center of Historic Downtown McKinney, is asking patrons for support to continue to bring music, entertainment and activities to Historic Downtown McKinney.

