McKinney couple arrested after infant...

McKinney couple arrested after infant tests positive for cocaine, meth, amphetamines

Tuesday Jun 27 Read more: Dallas Morning News

A McKinney couple were arrested last week after police say their 8-month-old son tested positive for cocaine, meth and amphetamines. Rebecca Lynne Landry, 21, and Terren Gevon Morris, 26, were booked into Collin County Jail last week on charges of abandoning or endangering a child.

