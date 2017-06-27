McKinney City Council raises tax exemption rate for seniors and disabled citizens
The McKinney City Council voted unanimously to increase homestead exemptions for residents age 65 and older as well as disabled citizens from $50,000 to $60,000. The exemption will go into effect Oct. 1. This exemption reduces the amount of taxable value eligible homeowners pay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
McKinney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Raleigh House-Low Income Apts
|Mon
|Dallas886
|1
|Continue reading Hundreds join Jordan Edwards' ...
|Sun
|I P Standing
|3
|Corruption in the Collin County Family Court Sy... (Sep '10)
|Jun 22
|Anonymous
|85
|Trading work for living.
|Jun 13
|Gyromust
|1
|North Texas Mosque Welcomes Public In to Learn ...
|Jun 13
|Simran
|11
|Downtown Plano celebrates Pride Month
|Jun 13
|Big Duke 6
|1
|Cheerleaders Run Wild in Lifetime's 'Fab Five' ... (Feb '08)
|Jun 7
|Angelina
|170
Find what you want!
Search McKinney Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC