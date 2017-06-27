McKinney City Council raises tax exem...

McKinney City Council raises tax exemption rate for seniors and disabled citizens

The McKinney City Council voted unanimously to increase homestead exemptions for residents age 65 and older as well as disabled citizens from $50,000 to $60,000. The exemption will go into effect Oct. 1. This exemption reduces the amount of taxable value eligible homeowners pay.

