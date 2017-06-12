McKinney City Council Candidate Beats Odds for Victory
But the 30-year-old has a new job to add to his resume: McKinney city councilman for District 1. That's where he began a youth mentoring program, now hoping his win in Saturday's run-off election will inspire children and teens living in poverty. "If I can do it - having been arrested, being a minority, having tattoos and dreadlocks, being a poor person with all the odds against me - if I can do it, then anybody can do it," Shemwell said.
