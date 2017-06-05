McKinney Celtic Music Festival June 9-11
Historic downtown McKinney will host a three-day Celtic Music Festival, beginning Friday, June 9, from 4:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. and wrapping up Sunday, June 11 at 10:30 p.m. In all, 30 bands are scheduled to perform, headlined by Cleghorn, powered by the fiddle of Dylan Cleghorn and the prowess of guitarist John Cleghorn, Dylan's father.
