McKinney approves agreement with Playful Corp. for the construction...
The McKinney City Council approved an assignment agreement with Playful Building One, LLC, that paves the way for Playful Corp. to move forward with its new headquarters office building in downtown McKinney. McKinney-based Playful Corp. is an independent studio founded in 2013 that is the developer of the Lucky's Tale franchise and Creativerse.
