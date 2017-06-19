McKinney approves agreement with Play...

McKinney approves agreement with Playful Corp. for the construction...

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: North Texas e-News

The McKinney City Council approved an assignment agreement with Playful Building One, LLC, that paves the way for Playful Corp. to move forward with its new headquarters office building in downtown McKinney. McKinney-based Playful Corp. is an independent studio founded in 2013 that is the developer of the Lucky's Tale franchise and Creativerse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McKinney Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Continue reading Hundreds join Jordan Edwards' ... 20 hr EBT Face TAZZ Hanna 2
Trading work for living. Jun 13 Gyromust 1
News North Texas Mosque Welcomes Public In to Learn ... Jun 13 Simran 11
News Downtown Plano celebrates Pride Month Jun 13 Big Duke 6 1
News Cheerleaders Run Wild in Lifetime's 'Fab Five' ... (Feb '08) Jun 7 Angelina 170
News Giant Swarm of Bees Removed Jun 6 Big duke 6 1
News The Latest: National Spelling Bee gets down to ... Jun 5 Farting Bee 2
See all McKinney Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McKinney Forum Now

McKinney Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McKinney Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

McKinney, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,312 • Total comments across all topics: 281,921,321

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC