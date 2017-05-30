Kupira Marimba to delight McKinney fa...

Kupira Marimba to delight McKinney families with joyful African melodies at the Cultural Music Se...

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: North Texas e-News

Kupira Marimba is ecstatic to invite you to a free fun-filled performance in Bonnie Wenk Park celebrating African Heritage on June 10, 4:30-8:30 p.m. Austin-based Kupira Marimba will be joined by the expressive soulful McKinney Gospel Singers. Free burgers and drinks will be available.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McKinney Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cheerleaders Run Wild in Lifetime's 'Fab Five' ... (Feb '08) Jun 1 campus report 169
Gale Corbett Hutchinson (Oct '15) May 28 Hutchinson crooks 59
Unfinished Home on N. Custer Road between ManeG... (Jun '14) May 20 Cher Hukill 14
Suggestions for Hairdresser May 20 I love Cardinals 1
News Pentagon Official Backs Push to Hire Veterans i... May 20 Big Duke 6 1
News Allen Teen Survives Motorcycle Accident, Defies... May 19 Frank Savage 2
Tim Carroll & Carroll Custom Cadillac, Reviews? (Oct '15) May 13 VTC_CCC 12
See all McKinney Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McKinney Forum Now

McKinney Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McKinney Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. U.S. Open
 

McKinney, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,987 • Total comments across all topics: 281,519,785

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC