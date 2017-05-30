Kupira Marimba to delight McKinney families with joyful African melodies at the Cultural Music Se...
Kupira Marimba is ecstatic to invite you to a free fun-filled performance in Bonnie Wenk Park celebrating African Heritage on June 10, 4:30-8:30 p.m. Austin-based Kupira Marimba will be joined by the expressive soulful McKinney Gospel Singers. Free burgers and drinks will be available.
