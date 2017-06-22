'Krook Lyfe' teens kidnap, pistol-whi...

'Krook Lyfe' teens kidnap, pistol-whip victim in McKinney robbery, police say

A McKinney man was arrested Saturday after police say he and three others kidnapped and robbed a teen at gunpoint in April. According to his arrest-warrant affidavit, the group sped up to catch a teen walking home around midnight at the intersection of Lake Forest Drive and Virginia Parkway.

