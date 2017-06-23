Kosoul Chanthakoummane Execution Stayed Once More Collin County...

Texas death row inmate Kosoul Chanthakoummane , who was scheduled for execution on July 19, has received his second stay since January. According to Gregory Gardner , Chanthakoummane's attorney, the Texas Court Clerks Association is responsible for the latest stay, and has ordered the Collin County trial court that sentenced his client "to conduct fact-finding on our claims."

