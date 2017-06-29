Jamie Weiss
Originally from McKinney, Texas, Jamie discovered her passion for storytelling at a young age, winning various national journalism competitions throughout high school. After high school Jamie traveled to snowy Syracuse University where she majored in Broadcast and Digital Journalism and minored in Psychology and Information Management Technology - Go Orange! While in college, Jamie had the opportunity to work as a reporter and anchor at Syracuse University's student run television station, CitrusTV.
