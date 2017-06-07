Execution halted for man convicted in...

Execution halted for man convicted in Texas real estate agent's murder

Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: Texas Tribune

Another Texas execution has been stopped by the state's highest criminal appellate court, giving relief to the man convicted in 2007 in the robbery and murder of a McKinney real estate agent. Kosoul Chanthakoummane, 36, was scheduled to die on July 19 after more than nine years on death row.

