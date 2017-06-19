Dallas couple's Retro Diner Tour gets new stops, thanks to readers
That's what happened in a quest to find every restaurant and bar that is still standing after at least four decades in a town known for dining fickleness. Last month, I told you about Randy and Paige Flink's goal to visit every Dallas restaurant that is in the exact location, dishing up the same fare as it was when they made their separate ways to Big D in 1977.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
McKinney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Continue reading Hundreds join Jordan Edwards' ...
|23 hr
|Buck turgidson
|1
|Trading work for living.
|Jun 13
|Gyromust
|1
|North Texas Mosque Welcomes Public In to Learn ...
|Jun 13
|Simran
|11
|Downtown Plano celebrates Pride Month
|Jun 13
|Big Duke 6
|1
|Cheerleaders Run Wild in Lifetime's 'Fab Five' ... (Feb '08)
|Jun 7
|Angelina
|170
|Giant Swarm of Bees Removed
|Jun 6
|Big duke 6
|1
|The Latest: National Spelling Bee gets down to ...
|Jun 5
|Farting Bee
|2
Find what you want!
Search McKinney Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC