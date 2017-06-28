Continue reading McKinney approves initial 1,400 house phase of $300 million project
McKinney has approved the first phase of a $300 million community that could have as many as 6,000 homes. The 2,100-acre Cross F Ranch is planned north of McKinney on U.S. Highway 75 near Hardin Boulevard.
