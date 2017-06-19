Continue reading Former McKinney council member takes city hall tree fight to court

A former McKinney City Council member is now in a fight against the very City Hall he used to represent, and it's all over trees. McKinney Entertainment LLC, which is managed by former council member Don Day, is suing the city's board of adjustment over a $44,800 fine the company was issued for cutting down 18 trees on property it owns at College Street and El Dorado Parkway.

