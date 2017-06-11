Continue reading Execution halted for man who stabbed McKinney real estate agent to death in 2006
The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has halted the execution of a North Carolina man convicted of killing a McKinney real estate agent in 2006. Kosoul Chanthakoummane had been set for lethal injection July 19, after an earlier execution date of Jan. 25 was postponed.
