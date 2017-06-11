Continue reading Execution halted for...

Continue reading Execution halted for man who stabbed McKinney real estate agent to death in 2006

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 11 Read more: Dallas Morning News

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has halted the execution of a North Carolina man convicted of killing a McKinney real estate agent in 2006. Kosoul Chanthakoummane had been set for lethal injection July 19, after an earlier execution date of Jan. 25 was postponed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McKinney Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Continue reading Hundreds join Jordan Edwards' ... Sun Buck turgidson 1
Trading work for living. Jun 13 Gyromust 1
News North Texas Mosque Welcomes Public In to Learn ... Jun 13 Simran 11
News Downtown Plano celebrates Pride Month Jun 13 Big Duke 6 1
News Cheerleaders Run Wild in Lifetime's 'Fab Five' ... (Feb '08) Jun 7 Angelina 170
News Giant Swarm of Bees Removed Jun 6 Big duke 6 1
News The Latest: National Spelling Bee gets down to ... Jun 5 Farting Bee 2
See all McKinney Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McKinney Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Collin County was issued at June 19 at 3:09PM CDT

McKinney Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McKinney Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Recession
 

McKinney, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,104 • Total comments across all topics: 281,883,426

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC