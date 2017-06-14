Collin County fights to rid itself of costly Ken Paxton lawsuits
As Attorney General Ken Paxton's legal troubles head into their third year, there's another question aside from whether he'll beat the rap - Taxpayers in Collin County, where Paxton was indicted on three felony fraud charges, have been asked to pick up the tab. This hasn't gone over well in McKinney , a conservative stronghold where the Republican attorney general is not only a well-known resident but also the first statewide official elected from the area in almost 150 years.
