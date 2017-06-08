Carrollton and Farmers Branch pick mayors, other cities settle council vacancies in Saturday runoff
Carrollton and Farmers Branch will choose mayors in Saturday runoff elections. Voters are also being called back to the polls in several other suburbs where no candidate landed a majority of the vote May 6. Three council members will be seated in McKinney and two in both Arlington and Plano.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
McKinney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trading work for living.
|Tue
|Gyromust
|1
|North Texas Mosque Welcomes Public In to Learn ...
|Tue
|Simran
|11
|Downtown Plano celebrates Pride Month
|Tue
|Big Duke 6
|1
|Cheerleaders Run Wild in Lifetime's 'Fab Five' ... (Feb '08)
|Jun 7
|Angelina
|170
|Giant Swarm of Bees Removed
|Jun 6
|Big duke 6
|1
|The Latest: National Spelling Bee gets down to ...
|Jun 5
|Farting Bee
|2
|Gale Corbett Hutchinson (Oct '15)
|May 28
|Hutchinson crooks
|59
Find what you want!
Search McKinney Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC