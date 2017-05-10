Whitestone REIT buys Dallas-area shopping center
Eldorado Plaza is a 221.6K square foot , Trader Joe's-anchored shopping center in McKinney, Texas - located in the so-called "Platinum Corridor" north of Dallas.
