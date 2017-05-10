Register by May 12 for McKinney Community Emergency Response Team classes
The McKinney Fire Department-Office of Emergency Management will be hosting the next Community Emergency Response Team training program beginning May 24. The CERT Program is based around community preparedness and response, and neighbors helping neighbors during disasters and emergencies. 'Trained CERT members are extremely important and valuable in helping a community get back on track during the most critical situations, like natural disasters,' said Emergency Management Coordinator Karen Adkins.
