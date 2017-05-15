Paxton's attemp to dump judge will get a hearing next week

Tarrant County District Judge George Gallagher presides during a Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's hearing at Collin County Courthouse in McKinney, Texas, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. less Tarrant County District Judge George Gallagher presides during a Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's hearing at Collin County Courthouse in McKinney, Texas, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.