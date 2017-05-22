PACCAR to build new plant in Texas
Ken Hastings, PACCAR 's head of investor relations and corporate development, confirmed to Fleet Owner the company is planning to a new manufacturing facility in McKinney, TX, located about 30 miles north of Dallas. The McKinney Economic Development Corp. issued a press release last week stating a deal with Paccar was expected to be finalized in the coming weeks.
