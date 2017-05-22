PACCAR to build new plant in Texas

PACCAR to build new plant in Texas

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: Fleet Owner Magazine

Ken Hastings, PACCAR 's head of investor relations and corporate development, confirmed to Fleet Owner the company is planning to a new manufacturing facility in McKinney, TX, located about 30 miles north of Dallas. The McKinney Economic Development Corp. issued a press release last week stating a deal with Paccar was expected to be finalized in the coming weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fleet Owner Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McKinney Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Unfinished Home on N. Custer Road between ManeG... (Jun '14) Sat Cher Hukill 14
Suggestions for Hairdresser Sat I love Cardinals 1
News Pentagon Official Backs Push to Hire Veterans i... May 20 Big Duke 6 1
News Allen Teen Survives Motorcycle Accident, Defies... May 19 Frank Savage 2
Tim Carroll & Carroll Custom Cadillac, Reviews? (Oct '15) May 13 VTC_CCC 12
News Continue reading Developer Hines plans mixed-us... May 10 Buck turgidson 1
Craig Ranch HOA (Aug '13) May 9 Pam 20
See all McKinney Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McKinney Forum Now

McKinney Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McKinney Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Microsoft
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

McKinney, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,269 • Total comments across all topics: 281,224,420

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC