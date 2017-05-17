PACCAR selects McKinney for manufacturing operation
The McKinney Economic Development Corporation has reached an incentive agreement with PACCAR, a Fortune 500 company, to construct a new manufacturing facility for its Dynacraft division in McKinney. The deal is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks.
