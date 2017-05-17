PACCAR selects McKinney for manufactu...

PACCAR selects McKinney for manufacturing operation

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: North Texas e-News

The McKinney Economic Development Corporation has reached an incentive agreement with PACCAR, a Fortune 500 company, to construct a new manufacturing facility for its Dynacraft division in McKinney. The deal is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McKinney Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Allen Teen Survives Motorcycle Accident, Defies... 10 hr I P Standing 1
Tim Carroll & Carroll Custom Cadillac, Reviews? (Oct '15) May 13 VTC_CCC 12
News Continue reading Developer Hines plans mixed-us... May 10 Buck turgidson 1
Craig Ranch HOA (Aug '13) May 9 Pam 20
Unfinished Home on N. Custer Road between ManeG... (Jun '14) May 9 Lilly Manders 10
Gale Corbett Hutchinson (Oct '15) May 7 Hutchinson crooks 58
News Anna community welcomes Wal-Mart May 3 I P Standing 1
See all McKinney Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McKinney Forum Now

McKinney Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McKinney Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. American Idol
 

McKinney, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,135 • Total comments across all topics: 281,091,030

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC