North Collin County Habitat for Humanity and the Perkins family will work alongside Lowe's volunteers and all-female construction crews for Habitat for Humanity's 10th annual National Women Build Week, May 6-14. Habitat's National Women Build Week invites women to help make a difference and devote at least one day to help build decent and affordable housing in their local communities.

