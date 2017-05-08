North Collin County Habitat for Humanity and the Perkins family will work alongside Lowe's volunteers and all-female construction crews for Habitat for Humanity's 10th annual National Women Build Week, May 6-14. Habitat's National Women Build Week invites women to help make a difference and devote at least one day to help build decent and affordable housing in their local communities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anna Melissa Tribune.