Memorial Day Ceremony at Ridgeview Memorial Park

The 10th annual Memorial Day Ceremony at Ridgeview Memorial Park will be held Monday, May 29, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. Located at 2525 Central Expressway North, between McKinney and Allen, this annual event honoring the memories of all deceased veterans who honorably served their country is sponsored by VFW 'Lone Star' Post 2150; Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home; and Collin County Freedom Fighters.com . - 'Honoring the Heroes of WWI' - RONNIE 'RD' FOSTER, USMC, Vietnam Veteran.

