McKinney unveils Parks and Recreation Master Plan update

At the regular meeting, McKinney City Council voted to approve the City of McKinney Parks and Recreation Master Plan update. The master plan will guide the development of the future parks, open spaces, hike and bike trails, recreational facilities and streetscape components during the next 5-7 years and replaces the current plan that was adopted in 2009.

