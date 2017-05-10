McKinney Repertory Theatre presents Marc Camoletti's Don't Dress for Dinner
McKinney Repertory Theatre presents Marc Camoletti's hilarious farce, Don't Dress for Dinner , opening May 12, 2017 at the McKinney Performing Arts Center in McKinney. Packed with all the bawdy hijinks that farce fans expect, Don't Dress for Dinner is sure to delight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
McKinney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Continue reading Developer Hines plans mixed-us...
|20 hr
|Buck turgidson
|1
|Craig Ranch HOA (Aug '13)
|Tue
|Pam
|20
|Unfinished Home on N. Custer Road between ManeG... (Jun '14)
|Tue
|Lilly Manders
|10
|Gale Corbett Hutchinson (Oct '15)
|May 7
|Hutchinson crooks
|58
|Anna community welcomes Wal-Mart
|May 3
|I P Standing
|1
|Krisna temple
|May 2
|I P Standing
|3
|After Plano and Frisco, Allen gets to show off ...
|May 2
|R Smith
|2
Find what you want!
Search McKinney Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC