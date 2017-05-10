McKinney Repertory Theatre presents M...

McKinney Repertory Theatre presents Marc Camoletti's Don't Dress for Dinner

McKinney Repertory Theatre presents Marc Camoletti's hilarious farce, Don't Dress for Dinner , opening May 12, 2017 at the McKinney Performing Arts Center in McKinney. Packed with all the bawdy hijinks that farce fans expect, Don't Dress for Dinner is sure to delight.

