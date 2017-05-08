McKinney man who did 'bad things' to girl over many years sentenced...
A McKinney man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison without the possibility of parole after abusing a girl for years beginning when she was six years old. Hilario Santiago, 46, was convicted by a jury of continuous sexual abuse of a child and sentenced last week by Judge Richard Davis.
