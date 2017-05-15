McKinney Fire Department to host four...

McKinney Fire Department to host fourth annual Youth Career Exploration Camp

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: North Texas e-News

The McKinney Fire Department is accepting applications for the fourth annual Youth Career Exploration Camp for children ages 12-15 years to be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 26-30 and July 17-21 at the Wysong Central Fire Station #1, 301 N. McDonald St. Campers will explore fire and emergency response service careers through classroom and in-the-field instructions. Campers will be introduced to fire inspections and arson investigation, emergency management, CPR and basic first aid.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McKinney Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tim Carroll & Carroll Custom Cadillac, Reviews? (Oct '15) May 13 VTC_CCC 12
News Continue reading Developer Hines plans mixed-us... May 10 Buck turgidson 1
Craig Ranch HOA (Aug '13) May 9 Pam 20
Unfinished Home on N. Custer Road between ManeG... (Jun '14) May 9 Lilly Manders 10
Gale Corbett Hutchinson (Oct '15) May 7 Hutchinson crooks 58
News Anna community welcomes Wal-Mart May 3 I P Standing 1
Krisna temple May 2 I P Standing 3
See all McKinney Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McKinney Forum Now

McKinney Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McKinney Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

McKinney, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,973 • Total comments across all topics: 281,077,388

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC