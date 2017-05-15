McKinney Fire Department to host fourth annual Youth Career Exploration Camp

The McKinney Fire Department is accepting applications for the fourth annual Youth Career Exploration Camp for children ages 12-15 years to be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 26-30 and July 17-21 at the Wysong Central Fire Station #1, 301 N. McDonald St. Campers will explore fire and emergency response service careers through classroom and in-the-field instructions. Campers will be introduced to fire inspections and arson investigation, emergency management, CPR and basic first aid.

