Justices hear taxpayer's case against...

Justices hear taxpayer's case against paying Ken Paxton prosecutors

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

One of Texas' highest courts is considering the merits of a lawsuit filed against Collin County by a real estate developer hoping to stop payments for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's prosecution. The 5th Court of Appeals in Dallas heard oral arguments in the case Wednesday and will make a ruling later.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McKinney Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Allen Teen Survives Motorcycle Accident, Defies... 6 hr I P Standing 1
Tim Carroll & Carroll Custom Cadillac, Reviews? (Oct '15) May 13 VTC_CCC 12
News Continue reading Developer Hines plans mixed-us... May 10 Buck turgidson 1
Craig Ranch HOA (Aug '13) May 9 Pam 20
Unfinished Home on N. Custer Road between ManeG... (Jun '14) May 9 Lilly Manders 10
Gale Corbett Hutchinson (Oct '15) May 7 Hutchinson crooks 58
News Anna community welcomes Wal-Mart May 3 I P Standing 1
See all McKinney Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McKinney Forum Now

McKinney Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McKinney Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
 

McKinney, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,276 • Total comments across all topics: 281,086,485

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC