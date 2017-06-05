Hill & Wilkinson turns over keys to Collin County Deputy Sheriff's new home
Hill & Wilkinson General Contractors announced today it has turned over the keys to Collin County Deputy Sheriff William Armstrong's new home. The firm helped rebuild the home after tornadoes struck twice in one year.
