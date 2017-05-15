Heap of Trash Removed from McKinney Creek
Crews in McKinney are in the process of cleaning trash from Wilson Creek just south of Industrial Boulevard in east McKinney. The garbage extends for about a football field in length along the creek and is coming from upstream, officials say.
