German grocer Lidl is quietly buying up land in North Texas

German grocer Lidl has started seeking approvals from local cities for new stores and has purchased land in North Texas as it prepares for its U.S. expansion. A search of area county records found a half a dozen locations where Lidl has either purchased land or set in motion planning and zoning requests in Frisco, McKinney, Little Elm, North Richland Hills, Rockwall and Wylie.

