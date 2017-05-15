German grocer Lidl is quietly buying up land in North Texas
German grocer Lidl has started seeking approvals from local cities for new stores and has purchased land in North Texas as it prepares for its U.S. expansion. A search of area county records found a half a dozen locations where Lidl has either purchased land or set in motion planning and zoning requests in Frisco, McKinney, Little Elm, North Richland Hills, Rockwall and Wylie.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anna Melissa Tribune.
Add your comments below
McKinney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tim Carroll & Carroll Custom Cadillac, Reviews? (Oct '15)
|May 13
|VTC_CCC
|12
|Continue reading Developer Hines plans mixed-us...
|May 10
|Buck turgidson
|1
|Craig Ranch HOA (Aug '13)
|May 9
|Pam
|20
|Unfinished Home on N. Custer Road between ManeG... (Jun '14)
|May 9
|Lilly Manders
|10
|Gale Corbett Hutchinson (Oct '15)
|May 7
|Hutchinson crooks
|58
|Anna community welcomes Wal-Mart
|May 3
|I P Standing
|1
|Krisna temple
|May 2
|I P Standing
|3
Find what you want!
Search McKinney Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC