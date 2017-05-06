Early voting results released
According to early voting results released by Collin County, the $600 million Collin College construction bond issue is passing with 21,893 votes or 56.73 percent. 16,700 were cast against the bond in early voting or 43.27 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Farmersville Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
McKinney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gale Corbett Hutchinson (Oct '15)
|16 hr
|Hutchinson crooks
|58
|Anna community welcomes Wal-Mart
|May 3
|I P Standing
|1
|Krisna temple
|May 2
|I P Standing
|3
|After Plano and Frisco, Allen gets to show off ...
|May 2
|R Smith
|2
|Unfinished Home on N. Custer Road between ManeG... (Jun '14)
|Apr 30
|Crazy guy
|9
|New Allen mixed-use project will include shoppi...
|Apr 19
|Bromhead
|1
|Construction begins on convention center and ho...
|Apr 17
|alexdeal
|2
Find what you want!
Search McKinney Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC