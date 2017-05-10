Crime 1 hour ago 2:58 p.m.Arrest made in McKinney home burglary after 'locked, loaded' video
Police in McKinney say a teen confessed to breaking into a McKinney home with the motive of stealing Adidas Yeezy shoes that were posted online. The arrest of the teen comes after the homeowner, Maria Luce, posted a video of herself holding a shotgun and warning the intruder she was "locked and loaded."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Add your comments below
McKinney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Continue reading Developer Hines plans mixed-us...
|6 hr
|Buck turgidson
|1
|Craig Ranch HOA (Aug '13)
|Tue
|Pam
|20
|Gale Corbett Hutchinson (Oct '15)
|Sun
|Hutchinson crooks
|58
|Has anybody bought a lot out at Waterstone Esta... (Jul '07)
|Apr 12
|Jojo -realtor
|131
|Tiny home addiction treatment community closer ...
|Apr 12
|addictionrehab100...
|2
|Terri Bauer Needs to Resign (May '12)
|Apr '17
|Anonymous
|97
|Did Judge Chris Oldner 416th district court in ... (Jun '14)
|Apr '17
|beentheredonethat
|7
Find what you want!
Search McKinney Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC