Crime 1 hour ago 2:58 p.m.Arrest made...

Crime 1 hour ago 2:58 p.m.Arrest made in McKinney home burglary after 'locked, loaded' video

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

Police in McKinney say a teen confessed to breaking into a McKinney home with the motive of stealing Adidas Yeezy shoes that were posted online. The arrest of the teen comes after the homeowner, Maria Luce, posted a video of herself holding a shotgun and warning the intruder she was "locked and loaded."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McKinney Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Continue reading Developer Hines plans mixed-us... 6 hr Buck turgidson 1
Craig Ranch HOA (Aug '13) Tue Pam 20
Gale Corbett Hutchinson (Oct '15) Sun Hutchinson crooks 58
Has anybody bought a lot out at Waterstone Esta... (Jul '07) Apr 12 Jojo -realtor 131
News Tiny home addiction treatment community closer ... Apr 12 addictionrehab100... 2
Terri Bauer Needs to Resign (May '12) Apr '17 Anonymous 97
Did Judge Chris Oldner 416th district court in ... (Jun '14) Apr '17 beentheredonethat 7
See all McKinney Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McKinney Forum Now

McKinney Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McKinney Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

McKinney, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,217 • Total comments across all topics: 280,915,211

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC