Continue reading McKinney green lights $100 million hotel-conference center
The $100 million Craig Ranch resort hotel and meeting center is one of several new convention and hotel projects in the works in Collin County. McKinney's city council has agreed to provide $18 million in economic incentives for the project located north of State Highway 121 in the Craig Ranch development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
McKinney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anna community welcomes Wal-Mart
|May 3
|I P Standing
|1
|Krisna temple
|May 2
|I P Standing
|3
|After Plano and Frisco, Allen gets to show off ...
|May 2
|R Smith
|2
|Unfinished Home on N. Custer Road between ManeG... (Jun '14)
|Apr 30
|Crazy guy
|9
|Gale Corbett Hutchinson (Oct '15)
|Apr 21
|Rei
|57
|New Allen mixed-use project will include shoppi...
|Apr 19
|Bromhead
|1
|Construction begins on convention center and ho...
|Apr 17
|alexdeal
|2
Find what you want!
Search McKinney Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC