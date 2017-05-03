Continue reading McKinney green lights $100 million hotel-conference center

Continue reading McKinney green light...

The $100 million Craig Ranch resort hotel and meeting center is one of several new convention and hotel projects in the works in Collin County. McKinney's city council has agreed to provide $18 million in economic incentives for the project located north of State Highway 121 in the Craig Ranch development.

