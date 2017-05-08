Collin-County 46 mins ago 11:02 p.m.Veterans clean forgotten historic black cemetery in McKinney

Collin-County 46 mins ago 11:02 p.m.V...

Veterans clean forgotten historic black cemetery in McKinney

Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

Aaron Brewer used to be like many people in North Texas, he had never heard of Ross Cemetery in McKinney. The military veteran now knows the cemetery well after he and about a dozen other North Texas veterans spent the day cleaning weathered headstones and decorating soldiers' graves ahead of Memorial Day.

