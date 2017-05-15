Brunch at Chelsea Corner is Solid, But Is 'Solid' Enough in the Dallas Brunch Scene?
More than 40 years ago, a restaurant and bar by the name of Chelsea Corner took up residence on the corner of McKinney and Monticello. It was adopted by SMU students, area residents and workers alike as a beloved neighborhood hangout, a place where you could grab a slice of pizza and a drink.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.
Add your comments below
McKinney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tim Carroll & Carroll Custom Cadillac, Reviews? (Oct '15)
|May 13
|VTC_CCC
|12
|Continue reading Developer Hines plans mixed-us...
|May 10
|Buck turgidson
|1
|Craig Ranch HOA (Aug '13)
|May 9
|Pam
|20
|Unfinished Home on N. Custer Road between ManeG... (Jun '14)
|May 9
|Lilly Manders
|10
|Gale Corbett Hutchinson (Oct '15)
|May 7
|Hutchinson crooks
|58
|Anna community welcomes Wal-Mart
|May 3
|I P Standing
|1
|Krisna temple
|May 2
|I P Standing
|3
Find what you want!
Search McKinney Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC