Briefly in Religion

First United Methodist Church of Denton will welcome former Credo Choir Director-turned Metropolitan Opera Chorus member Dustin Lucas back to its sanctuary for a concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 11 at the church. The church is located at 201 S. Locust St. Lucas is a graduate of the University of North Texas who studied voice under the late David Sundquist and Francois Loup.
