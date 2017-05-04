Austin's family-friendly burger chain...

Austin's family-friendly burger chain sends Dallas some love

Friday May 5

Family-friendly burger chain Hat Creek Burger Co. is heading to North Texas. The small chain will open four locations, including one in Dallas on Walnut Hill Lane.

