Appeals court hearing arguments in 1980 death penalty case
Lawyers will bemaking their arguments Wednesday morning in the appeal of a man who was given the death penalty for the capital murder of a 73-year-old Williamson County woman in 1980. Steven Thomas was sentenced to death by a Williamson County jury in October 2014 for the killing of Mildred McKinney.
