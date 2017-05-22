Amsdell Cos./Compass Acquires All Sta...

Amsdell Cos./Compass Acquires All Star Self Storage in McKinney, TX

Compass Self Storage, a member of the Amsdell family of companies, has purchased All Star Self Storage in McKinney, Texas. It's the company's ninth acquisition this year.

