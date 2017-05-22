Amsdell Cos./Compass Acquires All Star Self Storage in McKinney, TX
Compass Self Storage, a member of the Amsdell family of companies, has purchased All Star Self Storage in McKinney, Texas. It's the company's ninth acquisition this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Self-Storage.
Comments
Add your comments below
McKinney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unfinished Home on N. Custer Road between ManeG... (Jun '14)
|Sat
|Cher Hukill
|14
|Suggestions for Hairdresser
|Sat
|I love Cardinals
|1
|Pentagon Official Backs Push to Hire Veterans i...
|Sat
|Big Duke 6
|1
|Allen Teen Survives Motorcycle Accident, Defies...
|May 19
|Frank Savage
|2
|Tim Carroll & Carroll Custom Cadillac, Reviews? (Oct '15)
|May 13
|VTC_CCC
|12
|Continue reading Developer Hines plans mixed-us...
|May 10
|Buck turgidson
|1
|Craig Ranch HOA (Aug '13)
|May 9
|Pam
|20
Find what you want!
Search McKinney Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC