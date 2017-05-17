Allen, McKinney, Frisco add hotels to...

Allen, McKinney, Frisco add hotels to regional rivalry for D-FW convention dollars

Wednesday May 17

Frisco, Allen and McKinney, three of Dallas' rapidly growing neighbors to the north, have announced plans for new convention center hotels. But with 46 major convention hotels already in North Texas, and more on the way in Irving and Arlington, is the field getting too crowded? "If any were to steal business from each other, it would probably be those two, Allen and McKinney, I would think," said Cathy Breden, chief executive of the Dallas-based Center for Exhibition Industry Research, which studies the convention/trade show industry.

