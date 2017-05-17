Allen, McKinney, Frisco add hotels to regional rivalry for D-FW convention dollars
Frisco, Allen and McKinney, three of Dallas' rapidly growing neighbors to the north, have announced plans for new convention center hotels. But with 46 major convention hotels already in North Texas, and more on the way in Irving and Arlington, is the field getting too crowded? "If any were to steal business from each other, it would probably be those two, Allen and McKinney, I would think," said Cathy Breden, chief executive of the Dallas-based Center for Exhibition Industry Research, which studies the convention/trade show industry.
|Unfinished Home on N. Custer Road between ManeG... (Jun '14)
|May 20
|Cher Hukill
|14
|Suggestions for Hairdresser
|May 20
|I love Cardinals
|1
|Pentagon Official Backs Push to Hire Veterans i...
|May 20
|Big Duke 6
|1
|Allen Teen Survives Motorcycle Accident, Defies...
|May 19
|Frank Savage
|2
|Tim Carroll & Carroll Custom Cadillac, Reviews? (Oct '15)
|May 13
|VTC_CCC
|12
|Continue reading Developer Hines plans mixed-us...
|May 10
|Buck turgidson
|1
|Craig Ranch HOA (Aug '13)
|May 9
|Pam
|20
