$600M Collin College bond passes
On May 6 voters approved Collin College's $600 million bond proposal to facilitate a long-range plan to accommodate the projected population growth in Collin County over the next two decades. "We are grateful for the community's support of our vision for the future," Neil Matkin, Collin College district president, said.
