Whitestone REIT Agrees to Acquire Two...

Whitestone REIT Agrees to Acquire Two Premier Retail Centers in...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: GlobeNewswire

Whitestone REIT today announced that it has entered into purchase agreements to acquire Eldorado Plaza and BLVD Place in separate transactions, two Class-A retail centers located in affluent and fast-growing communities in Dallas and Houston, respectively. The aggregate purchase prices for Eldorado Plaza and BLVD Place are $204.6 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McKinney Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News After Plano and Frisco, Allen gets to show off ... Apr 22 bromhead 1
Gale Corbett Hutchinson (Oct '15) Apr 21 Rei 57
News New Allen mixed-use project will include shoppi... Apr 19 Bromhead 1
News Construction begins on convention center and ho... Apr 17 alexdeal 2
Stop Civil Rights Abuses by Allen Police Depart... Apr 13 Forest 4
Krisna temple Apr 13 jack d ripper 2
Has anybody bought a lot out at Waterstone Esta... (Jul '07) Apr 12 Jojo -realtor 131
See all McKinney Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McKinney Forum Now

McKinney Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McKinney Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

McKinney, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,924 • Total comments across all topics: 280,627,024

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC