Time to plan for Hwy 82 Yard Sale and Junk In The Trunk
On June 2 and June 3, the Red River Valley Tourism Association, is again having their Hwy 82 Yard Sale. This sale is 425-miles of yard sales.
McKinney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Allen mixed-use project will include shoppi...
|Wed
|Bromhead
|1
|Construction begins on convention center and ho...
|Apr 17
|alexdeal
|2
|Stop Civil Rights Abuses by Allen Police Depart...
|Apr 13
|Forest
|4
|Krisna temple
|Apr 13
|jack d ripper
|2
|Has anybody bought a lot out at Waterstone Esta... (Jul '07)
|Apr 12
|Jojo -realtor
|131
|Tiny home addiction treatment community closer ...
|Apr 12
|addictionrehab100...
|2
|Allen Police: are they helping us or harassing us? (Dec '09)
|Apr 11
|bromhead
|157
