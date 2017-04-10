Surgeon Accused in Four Additional Sex Assaults
Three more adult women have come forward claiming they were sexually assaulted by Dr. Donald Okechukwu Ozumba, a Collin County orthopedic surgeon accused of sexually assaulting two of his patients in his McKinney medical office, police say. Ozumba is currently being held in the Collin County Jail on four new charges of sexual assault.
