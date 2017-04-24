Plans unveiled for proposed Craig Ranch Resort & Conference Center in McKinney

April 19, 2017-McKinney -- Plans for a proposed luxury resort and conference center in Craig Ranch were outlined during a joint meeting with the McKinney City Council and the McKinney Community Development Corporation last night. The resort will be located on an eight-acre site at the corner of Collin McKinney Parkway and Weiskopf Avenue within the 2,200-acre Craig Ranch master-planned development.

