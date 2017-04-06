No comments
Farmersville voters are being asked to select three city councilmembers, four members of the Farmersville ISD school board, four members of the Collin College board of trustees, and decide the fate of a $600 million Collin College construction bond issue. If you have moved within Collin County, you can update your address on the Secretary of State's website or fill out a new registration form and mail it in or drop it by our office at 2010 Redbud Blvd, Ste 102, McKinney TX 75069.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Farmersville Times.
Add your comments below
McKinney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coming out of closet (Sep '16)
|Apr 2
|xxx
|2
|Did Judge Chris Oldner 416th district court in ... (Jun '14)
|Apr 2
|beentheredonethat
|7
|Tour The McKinney Sex Club (Aug '08)
|Mar 25
|xxx
|9
|Will you be my sugar daddy? (Sep '16)
|Mar 23
|xxx
|4
|Collin County - Beware of Attorney Linda Risinger (Jul '11)
|Mar 19
|disgusted
|14
|Corruption in the Collin County Family Court Sy... (Sep '10)
|Mar 19
|tired2016
|84
|Gale Corbett Hutchinson (Oct '15)
|Mar 18
|Hutchinson crooks
|56
Find what you want!
Search McKinney Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC